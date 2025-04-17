HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Heat wave conditions continue in Rajasthan; Bikaner sizzles at 45.1 deg C

Thu, 17 April 2025
19:26
File image
Heat wave conditions continued to affect normal life in Rajasthan where Bikaner recorded the highest temperature of the season at 45.1 degrees Celsius on Thursday. 

Barmer recorded 45 degrees Celsius, Jaisalmer and Phalodi 44.8 degrees Celsius, Churu and Chittorgarh 44.2 degrees Celsius, Pilani 44.1 degrees Celsius, Kota 43.3 degrees Celsius, Banasthali (Tonk) and Bhilwara 43.2 degrees Celsius and Ganganagar 43 degrees Celsius, the MeT office said. 

The maximum temperature at other places was between 35.5 degrees Celsius (Pali) to 42.8 degrees Celsius (Jodhpur). 

The weather conditions are expected to remain unchanged over the next 24 hours. 

However, temperatures are likely to drop by 2 to 4 degrees thereafter. 

The MeT office has predicted relief from heat wave from April 20. 

There is also a strong possibility of strong winds and dust storms with 30 to 40 kmph speed in parts of Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions on April 18 and 19. -- PTI

