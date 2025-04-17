HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
File response on Waqf case in 7 days: SC tells Centre

Thu, 17 April 2025
The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Centre to file its stand within a week in the challenge to Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 after it was assured by the union government that 'waqf by user' or 'waqf by deed' properties won't be denotified till the next hearing. 

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justices Sanjay Kumar and K V Viswanathan also recorded the assurance of solicitor general Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, that no appointments in the central Waqf council and boards will be made in the meantime. 

Mehta said the government won't denotify "waqf by deed" and "waqf by user" properties till the next hearing. The CJI said if registration of any waqf property had taken place under the erstwhile 1995 Act, then those properties can't be denotified till the next hearing on May 5.

The bench passed the order after Mehta sought a weeks' time to file a preliminary response to the pleas against the newly-amended waqf law. 

"If your lordships will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout?" he asked. The bench, on the other hand, said it was impossible to deal with a number of pleas on the issue and clarified it would only hear five of them while asking lawyers to decide among themselves who would argue. The petitioners, the bench said, could file their rejoinders to the Centre's reply within five days of the service of the government's response. PTI

