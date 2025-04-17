ED seeks to confiscate Rs 661cr assets in Herald case

20:14





The federal probe agency has also appended the statements of Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the prosecution complaint (chargesheet) that it had recorded in 2022 during their questioning and it is understood that they have denied any wrongdoing, saying the takeover of Associated Journals Limited by Young Indian was not for commercial purposes, the sources told PTI.





The chargesheet names 78-year-old former Congress president and Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi as the accused number one and her son, Rahul Gandhi (54), as the accused number two, besides five others.





It was filed by the ED before a competent court here that tries criminal cases against lawmakers on April 9.





The court has fixed April 25 as the next date of hearing in the case, when it may take or reject cognisance of the chargesheet.





The sources said the agency has sought punishment against the accused for the offence of money laundering under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and prayed for the confiscation of assets worth Rs 661 crore that it had attached in November 2023. -- PTI

