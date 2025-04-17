HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Does India have casteism? Decide: Kashyap on Phule film

Thu, 17 April 2025
10:35
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has expressed his frustration over the censorship issues faced by the biographical drama 'Phule,' directed by Ananth Mahadevan.

The film, starring Pratik Gandhi and Patralekha, was initially set to release on April 11, on the occasion of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule's birth anniversary, but was postponed due to objections from a section of the Brahmin community. 

Anurag Kashyap took to his Instagram handle to share his thoughts on the issue, questioning the existence of casteism in India.

"Bhai mil ke decide kar lo. India mein casteism hai ya nahi..." (Brother, let's decide together. Does casteism exist in India or not?), he wrote.

The 'Gangs of Wasseypur' director believes that 'Phule' is among several films facing suppression due to its bold and unapologetic themes. He cited other examples, including 'Punjab 95,' 'Tees,' and 'Dhadak 2,' suggesting that these films are being targeted for reflecting uncomfortable truths.

Drawing from his personal experience, he recalled his first theatre production, which was centred on the lives of Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule. He questioned the objections raised by the Brahmin community, particularly pointing out the irony that if casteism had truly been eradicated in India, as claimed by some political figures, there would be no reason for the community to take offence. 

Kashyap wrote on Instagram, "If casteism didn't exist in this country, why would they have needed to fight against it?" Kashyap also raised questions about how the community had access to the film before its official release. He further criticised the censor board for its lack of transparency and for not openly stating what specifically bothered them about the movie. -- ANI

