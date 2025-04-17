CBI seeks NBW against Mehul Choksi in Canara Bank case

22:46





Choksi, a prime accused in the alleged multi-million dollar Punjab National Bank fraud, was arrested in Belgium on April 12 following an extradition request by Indian probe agencies.





The Central Bureau of Investigation, probing the Canara bank cheating case, approached the special CBI court here on Wednesday seeking an NBW against him.





However, judge V P Desai sent the matter to a magistrate's court, saying his court had no jurisdiction.





The judge cited a Supreme Court judgement which states that for a special CBI court to try a case under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act, there must be alleged involvement of a public servant.





In the present case, the charge sheet was filed only against private persons for offences under Indian Penal Code sections 120 B(criminal conspiracy) and 420 (cheating).





Hence, the PC Act did not come into the picture and the case should go to a magistrate, the judge said. -- PTI

