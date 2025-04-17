HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

BSE Sensex top gainers today

Thu, 17 April 2025
Share:
18:17
image
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged nearly 2 percent on Thursday, registering their fourth day of rally as investors turned buoyant after foreign investors returned to domestic equities amid expectations of a breakthrough in US-Japan trade negotiations over reciprocal tariffs. 

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 1,508.91 points or 1.96 percent to reclaim the 78,000 level. 

It finally settled at 78,553.20. 

During the day, it soared 1,572.48 points or 2.04 percent to 78,616.77. 

As many as 2,427 stocks advanced while 1,522 declined and 157 remained unchanged on the BSE. 

The NSE Nifty surged 414.45 points or 1.77 percent to 23,851.65. 

In four days, the BSE benchmark jumped 4,706.05 points or 6.37 percent, and the Nifty surged 1,452.5 points or 6.48 percent. 

From the Sensex firms, Eternal, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finserv, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Reliance Industries were among the biggest gainers.

TOP STORIES

IPL 2025 Updates: Can Bumrah tame SRH's batting line-up?
IPL 2025 Updates: Can Bumrah tame SRH's batting line-up?

LIVE! Kailash Mansarovar Yatra to resume soon: India
LIVE! Kailash Mansarovar Yatra to resume soon: India

SC a super Parliament, Art 142 a nuclear missile: Dhankhar
SC a super Parliament, Art 142 a nuclear missile: Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday questioned the judiciary setting a timeline for the President to take decisions and act as a "super Parliament", saying the Supreme Court cannot fire a "nuclear missile" at democratic forces.

HC orders FIR against TN minister for remarks on Hinduism
HC orders FIR against TN minister for remarks on Hinduism

The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu police to file a case against state Forest Minister K Ponmudy, following his recent controversial remarks about Shaivism and Vaishnavism. The court warned the police that if they do not...

'Pro-Mamata Sentiment Among Muslims Is A Reality'
'Pro-Mamata Sentiment Among Muslims Is A Reality'

'Mamata needs to address the anger and resentment among various sections of the Hindu community because low-scale communal violence has always paid richer electoral dividends for the BJP.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD