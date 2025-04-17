BSE Sensex top gainers today

18:17





The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 1,508.91 points or 1.96 percent to reclaim the 78,000 level.





It finally settled at 78,553.20.





During the day, it soared 1,572.48 points or 2.04 percent to 78,616.77.





As many as 2,427 stocks advanced while 1,522 declined and 157 remained unchanged on the BSE.





The NSE Nifty surged 414.45 points or 1.77 percent to 23,851.65.





In four days, the BSE benchmark jumped 4,706.05 points or 6.37 percent, and the Nifty surged 1,452.5 points or 6.48 percent.





From the Sensex firms, Eternal, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finserv, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Reliance Industries were among the biggest gainers.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged nearly 2 percent on Thursday, registering their fourth day of rally as investors turned buoyant after foreign investors returned to domestic equities amid expectations of a breakthrough in US-Japan trade negotiations over reciprocal tariffs.