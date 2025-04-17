HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      

'Barat' to lock-up! 4 thieves return to MP village to tie knot, cops spoil party

Thu, 17 April 2025
Share:
00:03
image
They are notorious for stealing valuables at marriage functions in various states and resisting arrest through violence, but, Madhya Pradesh Police turned the tables on the infamous Kadiya gang by apprehending four members at their weddings in Rajgarh district. 

The arrests were made amid heightened security during the ongoing marriage season in Kadiya village, a locality notorious for producing criminals, police said on Wednesday. 

Superintendent of police Aditya Mishra said extensive arrangements had been made to apprehend wanted criminals who returned to their native Kadiya village during the wedding season. 

"A total of 153 jawans from 17 different police stations have been deployed in and around Kadiya village," Mishra said. 

Officials have also set up a fully equipped police camp with tents, mobile toilets, and water tankers to support the deployed force. 

Armed police force was deployed in the camp. Some personnel were stationed in plain clothes to ensure the swift arrest of offenders attempting to blend into the crowd, Mishra added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! When we sit on bench, we lose our religion, says CJI
LIVE! When we sit on bench, we lose our religion, says CJI

SC proposes to stay key provisions of Waqf Act
SC proposes to stay key provisions of Waqf Act

The Supreme Court of India began hearing a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The bench, led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, asked both sides to address whether the court should...

IPL PIX: DC outplay Rajasthan in Super Over win
IPL PIX: DC outplay Rajasthan in Super Over win

IMAGES from the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals played in New Delhi on Wednesday.

JD, Usha Vance to visit India next week amid tariff war
JD, Usha Vance to visit India next week amid tariff war

US Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha, the first Indian-American Second Lady, are set to visit India early next week. Vance will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit. The visit comes amid global concerns...

K'taka Guv sends Muslim quota bill to President's assent
K'taka Guv sends Muslim quota bill to President's assent

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has reserved the Bill pertaining to four percent reservation for Muslims in government contracts for the President's assent, citing constitutional concerns. The Bill, which has been a subject of...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD