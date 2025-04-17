'Barat' to lock-up! 4 thieves return to MP village to tie knot, cops spoil party

00:03





The arrests were made amid heightened security during the ongoing marriage season in Kadiya village, a locality notorious for producing criminals, police said on Wednesday.





Superintendent of police Aditya Mishra said extensive arrangements had been made to apprehend wanted criminals who returned to their native Kadiya village during the wedding season.





"A total of 153 jawans from 17 different police stations have been deployed in and around Kadiya village," Mishra said.





Officials have also set up a fully equipped police camp with tents, mobile toilets, and water tankers to support the deployed force.





Armed police force was deployed in the camp. Some personnel were stationed in plain clothes to ensure the swift arrest of offenders attempting to blend into the crowd, Mishra added. -- PTI

They are notorious for stealing valuables at marriage functions in various states and resisting arrest through violence, but, Madhya Pradesh Police turned the tables on the infamous Kadiya gang by apprehending four members at their weddings in Rajgarh district.