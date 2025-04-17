Bangladesh seeks apology from Pakistan over 1971 atrocities

21:56

File image





Dhaka also asked Pakistan to pay $4.3 billion as its share from the combined assets at the time when East Pakistan split from Pakistan in 1971 to form an independent Bangladesh.





The foreign office consultation between Bangladesh foreign secretary Jashim Uddin with his visiting Pakistani counterpart Amna Baloch takes place days ahead of Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar's visit to Dhaka on April 27 and 28.





"We have raised the historically unresolved issues with Pakistan, Uddin told reporters after the FOC. He said the issues included the repatriation of stranded Pakistanis, equitable distribution of undivided assets, transfer of foreign aid funds sent for the victims of the 1970 cyclone, and a formal public apology for the genocide committed by the then Pakistani military in 1971. We said this is the right time to settle the historical unsettled issues," the Bangladesh foreign secretary said, adding these issues needed to be resolved for having a solid foundation of our relations" for mutual benefits and interests.





Asked what was the Pakistani side's response to the call, Uddin said they would like to remain engaged with a positive outlook to discuss the unsettled issue in future. -- PTI

