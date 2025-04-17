HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Anupam Kher, Kajol selected for Maharashtra govt's Raj Kapoor film awards

Thu, 17 April 2025
Share:
17:49
image
Acclaimed actors Anupam Kher and Kajol Devgn will be conferred the Maharashtra government's prestigious Raj Kapoor Film Awards for this year, state Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar announced on Thursday. 

Kher has been selected for the Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award, while Kajol will receive the Raj Kapoor Special Contribution Award, he said. 

These awards carry cash prizes of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 6 lakh, respectively. 

Renowned actor, director and producer Mahesh Manjrekar will be given the Chitrapati V Shantaram Lifetime Achievement Award, which comprises a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, a memento, a citation, and a silver medal, he added. 

Actor Mukta Barve will be conferred the Chitrapati V Shantaram Special Contribution Award, which carries a cash prize of Rs 6 lakh, along with a memento, citation, and a silver medal. 

The Lata Mangeshkar Award for Music, instituted in 1993, will be awarded to veteran Marathi ghazal singer Bhimrao Panchale this year. 

The honour comprises Rs 10 lakh in cash, a memento, a citation and a shawl. 

"These awards recognise the unparalleled contributions of artistes who have enriched Indian cinema and music. It is an honour for the government to celebrate their work," said Shelar while announcing the awards at a press conference held at Mantralaya. 

The award distribution ceremony will take place on April 25 at the NSCI Dome here, he added. In addition to the awards ceremony, the Department of Cultural Affairs will also organise a special musical tribute at Gateway of India on April 20 to mark 'Constitution Amrit Mahotsav' and the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Kailash Mansarovar Yatra to resume soon: India
LIVE! Kailash Mansarovar Yatra to resume soon: India

SC a super Parliament, Art 142 a nuclear missile: Dhankhar
SC a super Parliament, Art 142 a nuclear missile: Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday questioned the judiciary setting a timeline for the President to take decisions and act as a "super Parliament", saying the Supreme Court cannot fire a "nuclear missile" at democratic forces.

HC orders FIR against TN minister for remarks on Hinduism
HC orders FIR against TN minister for remarks on Hinduism

The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu police to file a case against state Forest Minister K Ponmudy, following his recent controversial remarks about Shaivism and Vaishnavism. The court warned the police that if they do not...

Muslim outfit issues fatwa against actor Vijay
Muslim outfit issues fatwa against actor Vijay

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Razvi Bareilvi criticised Vijay for allegedly portraying Muslims negatively in his movies and for inviting individuals involved in gambling and liquor consumption to his iftar party.

'Pro-Mamata Sentiment Among Muslims Is A Reality'
'Pro-Mamata Sentiment Among Muslims Is A Reality'

'Mamata needs to address the anger and resentment among various sections of the Hindu community because low-scale communal violence has always paid richer electoral dividends for the BJP.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD