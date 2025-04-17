HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

5 children injured blast in West Bengal's Malda, 2 critical

Thu, 17 April 2025
Share:
22:22
image
Five children were injured when an unclaimed bomb-like object exploded at Kaliachak in Malda district on Thursday, a senior police officer said.

The five children -- aged between eight to 12 years -- were playing in the courtyard of an abandoned building in Dirganagar area under the jurisdiction of Kaliachak police station when they came across the object lying on the ground, the officer said.

As one of them kicked it, the object exploded injuring five children, two of them critically.

The two children were under treatment at Seelampur Rural Hospital and their condition was stated to be serious but stable, he said.

It was being investigated how the explosives landed in the abandoned building compound and who was behind it, the officer said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL 2025 Updates: Rickelton out for 31; MI 2 down
IPL 2025 Updates: Rickelton out for 31; MI 2 down

LIVE! B'desh seeks apology from Pak over 1971 atrocities
LIVE! B'desh seeks apology from Pak over 1971 atrocities

ED grills Vadra for 6 hrs on Day 3; chargesheet soon
ED grills Vadra for 6 hrs on Day 3; chargesheet soon

Robert Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the third consecutive day on Thursday for questioning in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in a...

ED seeks confiscation of Rs 661cr assets in Herald case
ED seeks confiscation of Rs 661cr assets in Herald case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet in the Associated Journals Limited-Young Indian-National Herald money-laundering case, seeking confiscation of assets worth Rs 661 crore and appending statements of Congress...

'Strongest evidence' of life outside earth found
'Strongest evidence' of life outside earth found

Researchers have detected hints of molecules known to be produced by marine organisms on the exoplanet K2-18 b, providing "the strongest evidence yet" of life outside the Solar System. While the discovery is exciting, more data is needed...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD