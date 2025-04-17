HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
31 students hospitalised after eating pani puri in Nanded

Thu, 17 April 2025
Representational image
In a suspected food-poisoning case, 31 students of different educational institutes were admitted to a government hospital in Maharashtra's Nanded city early on Thursday as they fell ill after consuming 'pani puri' at a roadside stall, officials said. 

The affected students belong to three city-based educational institutions - Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University, SGGS College and a nursing college, they said. 

"Thirty-one students were admitted to Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital 4 am onwards after they started visiting the medical facility with complaints of vomiting, nausea and uneasiness following consumption of 'pani puri' at a single stall," an official of the hospital said. 

After their medical examination, the students were admitted to various wards in the hospital for treatment, he said, adding that their condition was stable.

