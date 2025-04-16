What's your plan? Mamata asks Centre on Waqf-led riots

13:21

A shop in Jangipur, Murshidabad was set afire today





Addressing a public gathering at Kolkata's Netaji Indoor Stadium, CM Banerjee questioned the haste behind the amendment.





"I want to challenge and tell the Government of India - why were you so hurried about the Waqf Amendment? Didn't you know the situation in Bangladesh? Bengal shares a border with Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan. I will be happy if it brings good to the country. But what is their plan? To engage in riots by using certain agencies that facilitate movement of people from there? I saw a tweet yesterday quoting Home Ministry sources that Bangladesh is involved in this. If that is the case, the Central government is responsible since BSF guards the borders, not us," CM Mamata Banerjee said.





"State government doesn't have the responsibility to guard the borders. Why did they allow BJP thugs from outside to come and create chaos before fleeing the scene? Accountability must be fixed. They want to polarise and divide Hindus and Muslims. Don't divide the country; unite all instead," she stressed further.





The West Bengal CM further targeted the Centre over inflation and unemployment.





"They (Centre) should answer how many youths have got jobs? The prices of medicines, petrol, and diesel have been increased, but some 'godi media' only speak against Bengal. If you have to say something, come and say it in front of me and not behind me. Some media channels funded by the BJP show fake videos of Bengal. We caught them. They showed eight videos from Karnataka, UP, Bihar, and Rajasthan and tried to defame Bengal. They should feel ashamed," CM Mamata said.





"We believe in Sarva Dharma Samabhava. I believe in Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, Swami Vivekananda. I request you to control if someone wants to create unrest in Bengal by getting agitated by the BJP's statement," she urged the gathering.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Centre over the recent Waqf Amendment and communal unrest, accusing the BJP-led government of pushing a divisive agenda and failing to secure India's borders.