Villagers break dog's teeth using pliers in MP

14:43

Representational image





The incident took place in Rawatpura Khurd village on Monday, and its video has surfaced on social media platforms, an official said. "Residents of the village said the stray dog created a lot of terror and used to bite the locals. As a result, the villagers chalked out a plan to end the menace," Daboh police station in-charge Rajesh Sharma said.





Accordingly, some villagers caught the dog and tied him to a cot. They then inserted a stick in his mouth and broke the teeth using a pair of pliers. After that, they released the canine back, he said. After the video of the incident surfaced in social media, members of an organisation - Insaniyat Group - lodged a complaint with the police, he said.

Police have registered a case against five persons for subjecting a stray dog to cruelty as they broke the animal's teeth using a pair of pliers in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh, officials said on Wednesday.