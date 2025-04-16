HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Very disturbing': SC on anti-Waqf violence

Wed, 16 April 2025
Share:
18:35
image
The Supreme Court on Wednesday said the violence occurring during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 is 'very disturbing'.

A bench of Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justices Sanjay Kumar and K V Viswanathan made the observation while hearing the pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the newly-amended law on waqf.

"One thing that is very disturbing is the violence that is taking place. If the matter is pending here then it should not happen," the CJI said.

Echoing a similar sentiment, solicitor general Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said, "They (protesters)  think they can pressurise the system by this."

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for a Muslim organisation, opposed the submissions of the law officer and said, "Who is pressuring who we don't know."

The CJI then said there were 'positive points in the bill' that should be highlighted.

Fresh incidents of Waqf law-related violence rocked Bhangar area in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on April 14, even as police claimed the law and order situation in the previous riot epicentre of Murshidabad remained largely under control.

The Calcutta high court recently ordered the deployment of central forces in violence-hit Murshidabad district.

At least three people were killed and hundreds were rendered homeless in communal violence in parts of Murshidabad district, mainly Suti, Samserganj, Dhulian and Jangipur, on April 11 and 12 during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL 2025 Updates: DC, RR keen to turn the tide
IPL 2025 Updates: DC, RR keen to turn the tide

LIVE! 'Very disturbing': SC on anti-Waqf violence
LIVE! 'Very disturbing': SC on anti-Waqf violence

Salute India's Most Decorated Soldier
Salute India's Most Decorated Soldier

Naib Subedar Chunni Lal is the only soldier awarded the Ashok Chakra, Vir Chakra and Sena Medal.

Don't de-notify properties declared waqf, suggests SC
Don't de-notify properties declared waqf, suggests SC

The Supreme Court of India began hearing a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The bench, led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, asked both sides to address whether the court should...

Woman Brutally Thrashed In Karnataka
Woman Brutally Thrashed In Karnataka

A 38-year-old married woman was brutally beaten up outside a mosque in Davanagere district in Karnataka by six men after her husband complained to mosque officials about the presence of another man in his house.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD