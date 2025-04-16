UK SC defines 'woman' on the basis of...

18:07





In a unanimous ruling, the court clarified that the legal definition of "woman" in the context of the Equality Act (EA) 2010 is based on biological sex rather than gender identity. A group of campaigners in Scotland brought the challenge in 2018, arguing that those rights should only safeguard those assigned as women at birth. But the Scottish government said that a trans woman with a GRC is legally a woman and should therefore be afforded the same legal protections, CNN reported.





In its judgment, the court said, "The Supreme Court unanimously allows the appeal. It holds that the terms 'man,' 'woman,' and 'sex' in the EA 2010 refer to biological sex. Lord Hodge, Lady Rose and Lady Simler give a joint judgment, with which the other Justices agree. -- ANI

