UK SC defines 'woman' on the basis of...

Wed, 16 April 2025
18:07
The United Kingdom's Supreme Court on Wednesday delivered a landmark judgment stating that, under equality legislation, the term "woman" excludes trans women, refers specifically to individuals born as females, according to a report by CNN.

In a unanimous ruling, the court clarified that the legal definition of "woman" in the context of the Equality Act (EA) 2010 is based on biological sex rather than gender identity. A group of campaigners in Scotland brought the challenge in 2018, arguing that those rights should only safeguard those assigned as women at birth. But the Scottish government said that a trans woman with a GRC is legally a woman and should therefore be afforded the same legal protections, CNN reported. 

In its judgment, the court said, "The Supreme Court unanimously allows the appeal. It holds that the terms 'man,' 'woman,' and 'sex' in the EA 2010 refer to biological sex. Lord Hodge, Lady Rose and Lady Simler give a joint judgment, with which the other Justices agree. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! How can anybody snatch property: Rijiju on Waqf fears
LIVE! How can anybody snatch property: Rijiju on Waqf fears

Don't de-notify properties declared waqf, suggests SC
Don't de-notify properties declared waqf, suggests SC

The Supreme Court of India began hearing a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The bench, led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, asked both sides to address whether the court should...

Woman Brutally Thrashed In Karnataka
Woman Brutally Thrashed In Karnataka

A 38-year-old married woman was brutally beaten up outside a mosque in Davanagere district in Karnataka by six men after her husband complained to mosque officials about the presence of another man in his house.

China now faces 245% tariffs on US imports after retaliation
China now faces 245% tariffs on US imports after retaliation

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that China "just reneged on the big Boeing deal, saying that they will "not take possession" of fully committed to aircraft".

Salute India's Most Decorated Soldier
Salute India's Most Decorated Soldier

Naib Subedar Chunni Lal is the only soldier awarded the Ashok Chakra, Vir Chakra and Sena Medal.

