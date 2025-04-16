HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Two held, 7 minors detained over man's murder in MP

Wed, 16 April 2025
Share:
22:47
image
Two men were arrested and seven minor boys detained for allegedly killing an 18-year-old person in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, an official said. 

Superintendent of police (rural) Hitika Vasal told reporters that one Salman Khan, who was returning home after a picnic under the jurisdiction of Khudail police station area, was stabbed to death over a minor dispute on April 13. 

She said the police identified nine individuals, including seven minor boys, involved in the crime after scanning footage from about 80 CCTV cameras. Vasal said two of these accused have turned adults a few days ago. 

A group of nine persons had a fight with Khan over a car accident when he was returning home on a motorcycle with two friends after a picnic at Ujjaini village, she said. 

A detailed investigation is being conducted into the murder, the official added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

JD, Usha Vance to visit India next week amid tariff war
JD, Usha Vance to visit India next week amid tariff war

US Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha, the first Indian-American Second Lady, are set to visit India early next week. Vance will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit. The visit comes amid global concerns...

IPL 2025 Updates: Kuldeep strikes, dismisses Jaiswal
IPL 2025 Updates: Kuldeep strikes, dismisses Jaiswal

LIVE! Two held, 7 minors detained over man's murder in MP
LIVE! Two held, 7 minors detained over man's murder in MP

Don't de-notify properties declared waqf, suggests SC
Don't de-notify properties declared waqf, suggests SC

The Supreme Court of India began hearing a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The bench, led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, asked both sides to address whether the court should...

Shinde jibe: HC protects Kamra, reserves order on FIR
Shinde jibe: HC protects Kamra, reserves order on FIR

The Bombay High Court has reserved its order on comedian Kunal Kamra's petition seeking the quashing of an FIR registered against him for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD