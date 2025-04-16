HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Two fake doctors held in MP; cheating case filed

Wed, 16 April 2025
Share:
22:06
image
The police on Wednesday arrested two bogus doctors in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur after they were found selling machines which they claimed would cure paralysis, an official said. 

The duo, who hailed from West Bengal, was arrested from a hotel in Omti locality, he said. 

The accused, identified as Ilyas Sheikh and Aslam Miya, were held for selling some machines that they claimed would cure paralysis. 

The action was taken based on a tip-off, he said. 

A case of cheating was registered against the duo at the Ranjhi police station, he said. 

The credentials of these persons are being verified and the matter is being investigated, he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

JD, Usha Vance to visit India next week amid tariff war
JD, Usha Vance to visit India next week amid tariff war

US Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha, the first Indian-American Second Lady, are set to visit India early next week. Vance will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit. The visit comes amid global concerns...

IPL 2025 Updates: Samson retired hurt
IPL 2025 Updates: Samson retired hurt

LIVE! Staines murder: Dara aide freed from jail after 25 yrs
LIVE! Staines murder: Dara aide freed from jail after 25 yrs

Don't de-notify properties declared waqf, suggests SC
Don't de-notify properties declared waqf, suggests SC

The Supreme Court of India began hearing a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The bench, led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, asked both sides to address whether the court should...

Shinde jibe: HC protects Kamra, reserves order on FIR
Shinde jibe: HC protects Kamra, reserves order on FIR

The Bombay High Court has reserved its order on comedian Kunal Kamra's petition seeking the quashing of an FIR registered against him for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD