Two fake doctors held in MP; cheating case filed

22:06





The duo, who hailed from West Bengal, was arrested from a hotel in Omti locality, he said.





The accused, identified as Ilyas Sheikh and Aslam Miya, were held for selling some machines that they claimed would cure paralysis.





The action was taken based on a tip-off, he said.





A case of cheating was registered against the duo at the Ranjhi police station, he said.





The credentials of these persons are being verified and the matter is being investigated, he said. -- PTI

