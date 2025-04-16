HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Take a water taxi to work, folks

Wed, 16 April 2025
Representational image
In a bid to decongest Mumbai, the Maharashtra government is planning to develop sea routes with water taxi services in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), a state minister has said. 

A detailed project report (DPR) for this has been prepared, Ports Minister Nitesh Rane told PTI here on Tuesday. 'We have seen the success of Mumbai Metro. On those lines, we will be starting water taxis in the MMR. We have already identified eight to nine routes," he said.

"We have the DPR and are speaking to international consultants," the minister said. The government will also introduce 30-seater electric vessels from the Gateway of India to Alibaug and the Elephanta Island, he said. Rane said 15 vessels are being procured from Candela Cruise, a Swedish company, and two of them will arrive in August. -- PTI

