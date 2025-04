12:25









Writer, lyricist Javed Akhtar posts on X: "In 1798 an Islamic scholar Shah Ubdul Qadir translated Quran for the first time in Urdu . Almost all the muftis and Qazis of that time gave fatwas against him for daring to translate the holy book in such s heathen language like Urdu. After many years Jinnah who could not speak Urdu to even save his life declared that Urdu is the language of Muslims what actually surprises me that there still many people who believe Jinnah."