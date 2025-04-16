HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Staines murder: Dara aide freed from jail after 25 yrs

Wed, 16 April 2025
Share:
21:46
Dara Singh/File image
Dara Singh/File image
Mahendra Hembram, one of the convicts in the 1999 high-profile triple murder case of Australian missionary Graham Staines and his two minor sons, was released from Keonjhar jail in Odisha on Wednesday after serving 25 years. 

Now 50 years old, Hembram was released from the prison on grounds of good behaviour during his incarceration. 

"Hembram has been released following a decision by the State Sentence Review Board. The prison directorate informed about it in a letter on Tuesday. He has been released after 25 years because of good behaviour in accordance with the rules," said Jailer Manaswini Naik. 

Jail authorities gave Hembram a cordial farewell, garlanding him as a mark of recognition for his good conduct during his prison term. 

An official said Hembram was handed over a bank passbook, where his earnings from prison labour had been deposited. 

"I spent 25 years in jail after being falsely implicated in an incident related to religious conversion. Today, I have been released," Hembram told reporters outside the jail. 

Hembram and Dara Singh, alias Rabindra Pal Singh, were convicted of the brutal murders of Staines and his sons Philip (10) and Timothy (6) who were burned alive by a mob allegedly led by Singh on the night of January 21, 1999. 

The victims were sleeping in a station wagon parked in front of a church in Keonjhar district's Manoharpur village, when the attack took place, triggering national and international outrage. 

It was alleged that the Staines had spread straw over the vehicle to shield themselves from the cold, and the straw caught fire. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

JD, Usha Vance to visit India next week amid tariff war
JD, Usha Vance to visit India next week amid tariff war

US Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha, the first Indian-American Second Lady, are set to visit India early next week. Vance will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit. The visit comes amid global concerns...

IPL 2025 Updates: Samson retired hurt
IPL 2025 Updates: Samson retired hurt

LIVE! Staines murder: Dara aide freed from jail after 25 yrs
LIVE! Staines murder: Dara aide freed from jail after 25 yrs

Don't de-notify properties declared waqf, suggests SC
Don't de-notify properties declared waqf, suggests SC

The Supreme Court of India began hearing a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The bench, led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, asked both sides to address whether the court should...

Shinde jibe: HC protects Kamra, reserves order on FIR
Shinde jibe: HC protects Kamra, reserves order on FIR

The Bombay High Court has reserved its order on comedian Kunal Kamra's petition seeking the quashing of an FIR registered against him for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD