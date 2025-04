17:36





"For a film like Sikandar, a distributor has to shell out Rs 30 crore (Rs 300 million) for the Mumbai territory, which is huge money," explains movie trade guru Amod Mehra.





"If Sikandar does not work, the money goes down the drain," Mehra tells Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff.





There is no respite for the Hindi film industry as Salman Khan's biggie Sikandar flopped miserably, adding to the flops piling up at the box office. Chhaava is the only big hit of 2025 so far. Is Bollywood in trouble?