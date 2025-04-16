HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Police receive call threatening bomb blasts in Mumbai

Wed, 16 April 2025
10:16
File pic
File pic
The Mumbai Police have received a call wherein a person claimed there would be bomb blasts in the city, officials said on Wednesday. 

The accused, identified as Suraj Jadhav (37), who allegedly made the threat call under the influence of alcohol, has been detained, a senior police official said. The city police's main control room received the call on Tuesday afternoon wherein the person claimed there will be bomb blasts in the metropolis, he said. The police launched an investigation and traced the caller to Borivali area here.

Jadhav, a resident of Borivali, made the threat call in an inebriated state, the official said. It further came to light that Jadhav made similar fake calls in the past also and three cases were already registered against him at various police stations here (Borivali, Vakola and BKC) on charges of criminal intimidation involving severe threats, the official said.

