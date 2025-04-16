Police receive call threatening bomb blasts in Mumbai

10:16

The accused, identified as Suraj Jadhav (37), who allegedly made the threat call under the influence of alcohol, has been detained, a senior police official said. The city police's main control room received the call on Tuesday afternoon wherein the person claimed there will be bomb blasts in the metropolis, he said. The police launched an investigation and traced the caller to Borivali area here.





Jadhav, a resident of Borivali, made the threat call in an inebriated state, the official said. It further came to light that Jadhav made similar fake calls in the past also and three cases were already registered against him at various police stations here (Borivali, Vakola and BKC) on charges of criminal intimidation involving severe threats, the official said.

