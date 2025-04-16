HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Only Trump has vision, courage to say enough is enough'

Wed, 16 April 2025
US President Donald Trump's actions on tariffs have illustrated to the country's enemies and allies that the US should not be taken for granted, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said on Tuesday (local time). Bruce said that only Trump has the vision and courage to say enough is enough, and the US has the great benefit of having the "world's best dealmaker" as President. 

While addressing a press briefing on Tuesday (local time), Trump's "indefatigable effort" on tariffs to make US great again involves the herculean effort to change the trading trajectory of the country, which she said has been placed under a "crushing burden of a web of unfair trade arrangements, resulting in American taxpayers being ripped off every single day."

Tammy Bruce said, "On the tariffs, the coverage of President Trump's indefatigable effort to make this country great again involves the herculean effort to change the trading trajectory of this country, which has been placed under a crushing burden of a web of unfair trade arrangements, resulting in American taxpayers being ripped off every single day. Only President Trump has the vision and the courage to say enough is enough." -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump believes Canada would benefit from being US state
LIVE! Trump believes Canada would benefit from being US state

US judge stops Indian's deportation just before graduation
US judge stops Indian's deportation just before graduation

Krish Lal Isserdasani is an engineering student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

2 Indians killed in sword attack by Pak national in Dubai
2 Indians killed in sword attack by Pak national in Dubai

The alleged incident occurred at the bakery where the victims worked.

Pune businessman abducted, murdered in Bihar; 7 arrested
Pune businessman abducted, murdered in Bihar; 7 arrested

Laxman Sadhu Shinde's body was found in Bihar's Jehanabad district on Tuesday. He had landed at the Patna airport on April 11.

'Employees Aren't Use-And-Throw Objects'
'Employees Aren't Use-And-Throw Objects'

'You think: Did I fail the people I had to let go? Did I promise something I couldn't deliver? That day (when we had to sack 70 people) will stay with me.'

