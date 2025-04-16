10:37





Tammy Bruce said, "On the tariffs, the coverage of President Trump's indefatigable effort to make this country great again involves the herculean effort to change the trading trajectory of this country, which has been placed under a crushing burden of a web of unfair trade arrangements, resulting in American taxpayers being ripped off every single day. Only President Trump has the vision and the courage to say enough is enough." -- ANI

US President Donald Trump's actions on tariffs have illustrated to the country's enemies and allies that the US should not be taken for granted, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said on Tuesday (local time). Bruce said that only Trump has the vision and courage to say enough is enough, and the US has the great benefit of having the "world's best dealmaker" as President.