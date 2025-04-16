HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Nadda meets Amit Shah, day after senior BJP leaders' deliberations

Wed, 16 April 2025
22:55
Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda/File image
Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda on Wednesday met Home Minister Amit Shah, a day after a number of senior party leaders held deliberations. 

There was no official word on the agenda of the meetings. 

Several Union ministers, including Rajnath Singh and Piyush Goyal besides Shah and Nadda, had met at the BJP president's residence on Tuesday night. 

Senior Union ministers often hold weekly meetings to discuss the topical governance and political issues, party sources said. 

The BJP is currently in the process of electing several of its state presidents before the party picks its new national president, a process that has dragged for a period longer than expected. 

Nadda, who is also a Union minister, is currently on an extension till his replacement is picked. -- PTI

US Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha, the first Indian-American Second Lady, are set to visit India early next week. Vance will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit. The visit comes amid global concerns...

The Supreme Court of India began hearing a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The bench, led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, asked both sides to address whether the court should...

The Bombay High Court has reserved its order on comedian Kunal Kamra's petition seeking the quashing of an FIR registered against him for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The...

