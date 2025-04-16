HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Murshidabad riots pre-planned, BJP, BSF to blame: Mamata

Wed, 16 April 2025
Share:
13:35
image
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday termed the recent communal violence in Murshidabad as "pre-planned" and accused a section of the BSF, central agencies, and the BJP of fanning tension by allegedly facilitating cross-border influx from Bangladesh. 

Speaking at a meeting with Imams, Banerjee alleged that despite the volatile situation in neighbouring Bangladesh, the central government allowed illegal entry from across the border, and claimed that the BSF and certain agencies played a role in triggering unrest in Bengal. Banerjee urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to implement the "atrocious" Waqf Amendment Act and requested him to keep the Union Home Ministry, headed by Amit Shah, under control. 

"I would request the Prime Minister to keep a check on Amit Shah, he is doing harm to the nation to serve his own political agenda," she said. "I came across news claiming the role of elements from across the border in Murshidabad unrest. Is it not the role of the BSF to guard the border? The state government does not guard the international border. The Central government must take responsibility," Banerjee said. 

The CM announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of three people killed during the violence and directed the state chief secretary to initiate a probe into the role of the BSF, alleging that the force opened fire which led to the death of one of them. "I will find out whom the BSF had financed in the bordering areas by giving money to youths to pelt throw during the violence," she said.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Murshidabad riots pre-planned, BJP, BSF to blame: Mamata
LIVE! Murshidabad riots pre-planned, BJP, BSF to blame: Mamata

Kesari 2: What *Really* Happened
Kesari 2: What *Really* Happened

The grilling of Brigadier Dyer by Akshay Kumar's Sir C Sankaran Nair, as shown in Kesari 2, is purely an imaginary sequence, proves Utkarsh Mishra.

'Language is not religion': SC rejects plea against Urdu
'Language is not religion': SC rejects plea against Urdu

"The prejudice against Urdu stems from the misconception that Urdu is alien to India. This opinion, we are afraid, is incorrect as Urdu, like Marathi and Hindi, is an Indo-Aryan language. It is a language which was born in this land,"...

Priyanka drops off Robert Vadra at ED on day 2 of grilling
Priyanka drops off Robert Vadra at ED on day 2 of grilling

Robert Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the second consecutive day on Tuesday in connection with a 2008 land deal in Haryana linked to a money laundering...

Cong holds protest against ED action Sonia, Rahul
Cong holds protest against ED action Sonia, Rahul

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday said it had filed a chargesheet on April 9 in a money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper. Apart from Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, the chargesheet also names senior Congress leaders...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD