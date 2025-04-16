HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Mughal descendant writes to UN Secy Gen to protect Aurangzeb's tomb

Wed, 16 April 2025
11:52
Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy, who claims to be a descendant of the last Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar, has written to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres seeking to ensure the protection of Aurangzeb's tomb in Shambhaji Nagar. 

The demand comes nearly a month after violence erupted in Nagpur during a rally which demanded the removal of Aurangzeb's Tomb, which is located in Kuldabad, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district (formerly Aurangabad), Maharashtra. Prince Yakub, who also claims to be the Mutawalli (caretaker) of the Waqf property where the Mughal Emporer's tomb resides, says that the grave has been declared a 'Monument of National Importance' and is protected under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958. 

"As per the provisions of the said Act, no unauthorised construction, alteration, destruction, or excavation can be undertaken at or near the protected monument, and any such activity would be deemed illegal and punishable under law," the letter to the UN Secretary-General read.

