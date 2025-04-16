HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Markets trade flat after two days of sharp rally

Wed, 16 April 2025
10:10
Equity benchmark indices were trading flat in early trade on Wednesday amid sluggish global market trends due to rising US-China trade tensions. After two days of sharp rally, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex declined 165.3 points to 76,569.59 in early trade. 

The NSE Nifty dipped 51.55 points to 23,277. From the Sensex firms, Maruti, Sun Pharma, NTPC, Tata Steel, Reliance and Infosys were the biggest laggards. IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi index, Tokyo's Nikkei 225, Shanghai SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were quoting lower. US markets ended in the negative territory on Tuesday. -- PTI

