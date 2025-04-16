Mamata to meet Muslim clerics amid protests over Waqf

11:27





The gathering comes in response to growing discontent within the Muslim community, who have voiced concerns over the Act's implications on Waqf properties. The meeting is expected to address the community's grievances and chart a way forward.





Former Trinamool Congress MP Ahmed Hasan Imran asserted that the protests against the Waqf Amendment Bill are absolutely valid.





"The entire Muslim population of the country thinks that the Government has forcefully imposed the Waqf Amendment Bill. No Muslim has supported this bill. No one asked for this bill. The government wants to take control of all the property of the Waqf. Protests will continue against this," Imran said.





Iftikhar Ahmad Azmi, a participant in the meeting said, "What problem does this government have with the Waqf Board? The Waqf Board has existed for a long time, and this property belongs to Muslims. Just as Hindus manage their temple trusts, if Muslims are doing the same, then what issue do you have with it? If the government truly cared about Muslims, they should have sat down and discussed it with us first. But if everything will be done unilaterally, we will not tolerate it."





"If any injustice is being done to anyone, we do not support it. Our protest will continue until a decision is made on the Waqf Board," Azmi told ANI.

Amid rising protests against the Waqf Amendment Act, prominent Muslim clerics and religious leaders from across the state began arriving at Kolkata's Netaji Indoor Stadium on Wednesday to attend a meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.