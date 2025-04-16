Mamata asks PM to 'control' Amit Shah

14:59





Addressing a meeting with Muslim religious leaders, Banerjee urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rein in Shah.





"I would request the Prime Minister to keep a check on Amit Shah. He is harming the country most to serve his political interests. Why is he (Amit Shah) in such a hurry? He will never become the Prime Minister, and what will he do once Modi-ji leaves? The PM must see how his home minister is misusing central agencies. PM Modi-ji must control him," Banerjee said.





She further alleged that BJP-backed outsiders had entered West Bengal to instigate violence. "Why were BJP goons from outside allowed to come and create chaos before fleeing the scene? Accountability must be fixed. They want to polarise and divide Hindus and Muslims. They want their jumla government. Don't divide the country, unite it instead," she said. Banerjee last week had announced that Waqf Amendment Act won't be implemented in Bengal. Calling the newly enacted Waqf (Amendment) Act "atrocious" and "anti-federal", Banerjee questioned the urgency with which it was passed by the Centre and urged the PM not to implement it in its present form. -- PTI

