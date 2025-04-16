HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Maha tahsildar assaults wife, threatens her with gun; arrested

Wed, 16 April 2025
21:05
File image
File image
A 34-year-old Tahsildar or revenue department officer, who allegedly assaulted his wife and threatened her with a pistol, was arrested on attempt to murder and other charges in Maharashtra's Nanded district, police officials said on Wednesday. 

The accused, Avinash Shembatwad, is a resident of Nanded city in central Maharashtra, but is currently posted at Dhanora in Maoist-affected Gadchiroli district in the Vidarbha region, an official said. 

His parents and other relatives have also been named in the FIR registered against him. 

The incident came to light when Shembatwad's wife approached the Shivajinagar police in Nanded with a complaint on April 13, he said. 

According to the complaint, the Tahsildar used to torture his wife mentally and physically as she could not conceive a child after years of marriage. 

He assaulted his wife and threatened to kill her by brandishing a pistol, the official said, citing the complaint. 

Fed up with the constant torture, the woman filed a complaint against her husband. The victim alleged family members of her husband were also involved in the torture. -- PTI

