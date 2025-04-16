HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Like mixing poison with oxygen: Rahman on AI in music

Wed, 16 April 2025
Share:
16:56
image
Oscar-winner A R Rahman says there are both good and bad aspects to the use of artificial intelligence in music but there will be chaos if it is not controlled. 

The musician is not averse to new technology in music and in fact used an AI software to recreate the voices of late singers Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed for a track, Thimiri Yezhuda' from Rajinikanth-starrer Lal Salam. But he did that with proper permission from the family of the musicians. Rahman acknowledges that the use of AI in music has "gone wild". 

"I don't know what's going to be, belling the cat. Some of the songs are so filthy, yet they come out with the voices of popular singers. It needs to be controlled because if it's not, there'll be chaos," the musician told PTI in an interview. 

The music maestro, who has two Oscars, a Golden Globe and Grammy to his credit, said it is important to have rules for ethical use of the AI technology. "There are both good and bad aspects, and the good things should be used to empower people who never had the chance to put their vision into action. But overusing it in a bad way is bad for us. It's like mixing poison with oxygen and breathing it in."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Sensex rallies for 3rd day to regain 77,000-mark
LIVE! Sensex rallies for 3rd day to regain 77,000-mark

Would Muslims be part of Hindu trusts: SC on Waqf Act
Would Muslims be part of Hindu trusts: SC on Waqf Act

The Supreme Court of India began hearing a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The bench, led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, asked both sides to address whether the court should...

Woman Brutally Thrashed In Karnataka
Woman Brutally Thrashed In Karnataka

A 38-year-old married woman was brutally beaten up outside a mosque in Davanagere district in Karnataka by six men after her husband complained to mosque officials about the presence of another man in his house.

China now faces 245% tariffs on US imports after retaliation
China now faces 245% tariffs on US imports after retaliation

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that China "just reneged on the big Boeing deal, saying that they will "not take possession" of fully committed to aircraft".

'IPL Has Done Fantastic For Indian Cricket'
'IPL Has Done Fantastic For Indian Cricket'

Kiran More, retired Test cricketer and former chairman of the selectors, tells Faisal Shariff how this IPL season belongs to the batters and explains the art of scouting for new talent.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD