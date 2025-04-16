Like mixing poison with oxygen: Rahman on AI in music

16:56





The musician is not averse to new technology in music and in fact used an AI software to recreate the voices of late singers Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed for a track, Thimiri Yezhuda' from Rajinikanth-starrer Lal Salam. But he did that with proper permission from the family of the musicians. Rahman acknowledges that the use of AI in music has "gone wild".





"I don't know what's going to be, belling the cat. Some of the songs are so filthy, yet they come out with the voices of popular singers. It needs to be controlled because if it's not, there'll be chaos," the musician told PTI in an interview.





The music maestro, who has two Oscars, a Golden Globe and Grammy to his credit, said it is important to have rules for ethical use of the AI technology. "There are both good and bad aspects, and the good things should be used to empower people who never had the chance to put their vision into action. But overusing it in a bad way is bad for us. It's like mixing poison with oxygen and breathing it in."

