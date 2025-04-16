How can anybody snatch property: Rijiju on Waqf fears

18:01





Calling out the "false news and unverified claims" about the Waqf Act, Rijiju said that it was the responsibility of the government to keep a check on the "irregularities". He added that the provision in the Act doesn't "harm" the Muslim community.





"Muslims are also Indians. Shouldn't we think about the Muslim community? How can we leave aside one community and let all the irregularities keep on happening unchecked?... We are the government of India. We have the responsibility to ensure that every citizen is taken care of and every community is looked after. The people who are spreading this false news, unverified claims that the mosques, the dargahs, and the kabaristan are going to be snatched away by the government. This country rules through law. The Constitution governs us. How can anybody snatch somebody's property like that?" Rijiju said in an exclusive interview with ANI.

Amid chaos over the passage of the Waqf Amendment Act, Union Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday dismissed the opposition's claims that the government would "snatch" properties under the Waqf boards, asserting that the country was governed by the constitution and rule of law.