Hindutva leader Sambhaji Bhide injured in stray dog bite

00:42

Hindutva leader Sambhaji Bhide





Sources close to his outfit, Shri Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan, said the incident took place on Monday night at Mali Galli in the city, in which the dog bit on his left leg.





Bhide was returning home after attending dinner at a party worker's residence when it happened around 11 pm.





He was taken to a hospital for treatment, and was given discharge later, they said.





Recently, Bhide opposed the removal of Waghya dog's statue on Raigad fort, claiming that an anecdote suggests that the canine had jumped into the burning pyre of Maratha empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.





He had challenged former MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati's claim that there was no historical basis to support the presence of a dog with Shivaji Maharaj. -- PTI

Hindutva leader Sambhaji Bhide was attacked by a stray dog in Sangli city of Maharashtra.