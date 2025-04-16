HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Have abandoned BJP, not Hindutva: Uddhav

Wed, 16 April 2025
Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday asserted he has not abandoned the Hindutva ideology, but his former ally Bharatiya Janata Party's 'mouldering' Hindutva was not acceptable to him.

Speaking at his party's gathering at Nashik in north Maharashtra, he also suggested that the BJP-led government in the state turn the Raj Bhavan premises in Mumbai into a memorial of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj while shifting the governor to some other place.

Without the undivided Shiv Sena, the BJP would not have reached a stage where it could build a Ram temple in Ayodhya, said Thackeray who parted ways with the saffron party in 2019.

The BJP spread the fake narrative that the Shiv Sena-UBT has ditched Hindutva, he said, adding that Muslims backed his party only because as chief minister he treated everyone equally.  -- PTI

