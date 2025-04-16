HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Govt plans to take up 50 airport development projects in 5 years

Wed, 16 April 2025
Share:
14:37
image
The government plans to take up 50 airport development projects, including new airports, in the next five years as holistic efforts are being made to boost the country's aviation ecosystem.
   
Currently, there are 159 operational airports in the country and the number has doubled compared to 74 in 2014.
 
Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam on Wednesday said efforts are being made in a holistic manner to develop the aviation ecosystem, including supporting airlines and scaling up flying training organisations.
 
In five years, the plan is to have 50 airport development projects.
 
This will include new airports as well as significantly enhancing existing airports, he said.
 
While emphasising that the government is focused on Public Private Partnership (PPP) for development of airports, the secretary said there is also a "well-oiled mechanism" for land acquisition for airport projects.
 
Land for airports are provided by the respective state governments.
 
He was speaking at the ACI Asia Pacific & Middle East Regional Assembly in the national capital.
 
Airports Council International (ACI) represents airports.
 
An analysis by ACI Asia Pacific & Middle East showed that capital expenditure worth USD 240 billion will be required for brownfield and greenfield airports in the region.
 
India is one of the world's fastest growing civil aviation markets. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mamata asks PM to 'control' Amit Shah
LIVE! Mamata asks PM to 'control' Amit Shah

'Rein in Shah': Mamata claims Bengal violence pre-planned
'Rein in Shah': Mamata claims Bengal violence pre-planned

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused the Border Security Force (BSF), central agencies, and the BJP of fanning tension in Murshidabad by allegedly facilitating cross-border influx from Bangladesh. She also urged Prime...

2 nurses didn't intervene when air hostess assaulted
2 nurses didn't intervene when air hostess assaulted

All relevant documents, including the hospital's CCTV camera footage of the time period in question, have been given to the Gurugram police, Dr. Sanjay Durani, Medical Superintendent of Medanta, Medicity, Gurugram said in a statement.

Salute India's Most Decorated Soldier
Salute India's Most Decorated Soldier

Naib Subedar Chunni Lal is the only soldier awarded the Ashok Chakra, Vir Chakra and Sena Medal.

Mob attacks police during dargah demolition in Nashik
Mob attacks police during dargah demolition in Nashik

A mob attacked police personnel during the demolition of an unauthorized dargah in Nashik, Maharashtra, injuring 21 officers and damaging three police vehicles. The incident occurred late Tuesday night after the Nashik Municipal...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD