Eknath Shinde meets Raj Thackeray

This was Shinde's first visit to `Shivtirtha', Thackeray's residence, since the last year's state assembly polls.





The Shiv Sena president was accompanied by his party colleague and industries minister Uday Samant.





Thackeray's son Amit and Mumbai MNS president Sandeep Deshpande were also present during Shinde's visit, sources said.





A Shiv Sena functionary said Thackeray had invited Shinde for dinner.





But the meeting assumes significance as elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the Mumbai civic body, are expected to be held this year.





The elections have been pending for three years.





The MNS, over the last two months, has sought to revive its agitation demanding that Marathi should be used everywhere in the state.





The 2024 assembly elections saw a triangular battle between Sada Sarvankar of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, Amit Thackeray who made his electoral debut, and Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Mahesh Sawant in Mahim constituency.





Sawant won the contest. -- PTI

