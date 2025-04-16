HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Divorce case: SC directs Omar Abdullah, wife to sit together, resolve dispute

Wed, 16 April 2025
Share:
19:02
image
The Supreme Court has directed Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and his estranged wife Payal Abdullah to sit together and make an effort to resolve their matrimonial disputes.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by the National Conference leader for divorce.

A bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and K Vinod Chandran was informed that the mediation process in their case had failed.

"Although the mediation in this case has failed, but purely in order to give another chance, the parties shall sit together and make an effort to resolve their disputes. Let the efforts be made within three weeks," the bench said in an order passed on April 15.

The top court, which posted the hearing on May 7, previously sought a response from Payal on her husband's plea.

The Delhi high court on December 12, 2023 dismissed Omar's plea for divorce, and said there was no merit in his appeal and upheld the 2016 family court order, which refused to grant a decree of divorce to Omar.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL 2025 Updates: DC, RR keen to turn the tide
IPL 2025 Updates: DC, RR keen to turn the tide

LIVE! 'Very disturbing': SC on anti-Waqf violence
LIVE! 'Very disturbing': SC on anti-Waqf violence

Salute India's Most Decorated Soldier
Salute India's Most Decorated Soldier

Naib Subedar Chunni Lal is the only soldier awarded the Ashok Chakra, Vir Chakra and Sena Medal.

Don't de-notify properties declared waqf, suggests SC
Don't de-notify properties declared waqf, suggests SC

The Supreme Court of India began hearing a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The bench, led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, asked both sides to address whether the court should...

Woman Brutally Thrashed In Karnataka
Woman Brutally Thrashed In Karnataka

A 38-year-old married woman was brutally beaten up outside a mosque in Davanagere district in Karnataka by six men after her husband complained to mosque officials about the presence of another man in his house.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD