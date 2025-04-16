HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Day 2 of ED probe: Priyanka drops off Vadra, hugs him

Wed, 16 April 2025
11:49
Robert Vadra, the businessman brother-in-law of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on the second straight day on Tuesday for his questioning in a 2008 Haryana land deal linked money laundering case. 

He was accompanied by his wife Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress MP from Kerala's Wayanad. The two exchanged hugs before Robert Vadra went inside the ED office. He was questioned for about five hours on Tuesday and his statement was recorded by the federal probe agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), official sources said. The session will resume on Wednesday, the sources said.  

The 56-year-old Vadra had termed the ED action "political vendetta". "Hum kisi se darte nahi hai...We are the target because we are relevant. Whether Rahul Gandhi is stopped in the parliament or I am stopped outside. We are the target for sure but we are not the soft target, we are the hard target," says Vadra on ED interrogation.

"When this investigation was done in Haryana, the administration found that there was nothing wrong. Khattar ji gave me a clean chit in the same case. I fail to understand why am I being questioned after 7 years again."

