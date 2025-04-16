Chronology samjho: Cong on ED chargesheet on Gandhis

12:37





Protests have been organised across the country, with several prominent leaders at the forefront.





In Delhi some of the Congress leaders were detained by the Delhi Police as they attempted to breach security cordons near the Congress office.





Congress leader Amit Chavda on Wednesday criticised the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) prosecution complaint against party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald money laundering case, calling it a politically motivated move aimed at diverting public attention from key national issues.





"This is being done to distract the people from real issues and to threaten the opposition," Chavda told reporters. "Institutions like the ED and CBI are being misused to suppress dissent."





Party MP Imran Pratapgarhi alleged that the ED action was being carried out as the BJP was sensing defeat in the upcoming elections in Bihar and Assam.





"The agency through which the fight has been taken to the court has the intention only to harass the Opposition. A session is held in Gujarat; Rahul Gandhi reaches Modasa, and here, a chargesheet is filed. You understand the chronology. In the wake of the upcoming Bihar elections, Congress' activity in Gujarat, its possible defeat in the upcoming Assam elections and the alertness of the opposition, the BJP wants to crush the opposition completely...But BJP forgets that this is Gandhi family which has numerous sacrifices for the country...Congress is protesting across the country."

