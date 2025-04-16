HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Bengal: Primary school reopens in riot-hit Dhulian

Wed, 16 April 2025
20:34
Security personnel hold a flag march at Dhuliyan/ANI Photo
Ghanashyampur Primary School at Dhulian in West Bengal's Murshidabad district reopened on Wednesday after a six-day closure due to violence in the area. 

The school had been shut since Friday noon after violence erupted on April 11 during a protest against the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Act in Parliament. 

Several houses and properties were ransacked and set ablaze by a mob, leading to fear and disruption in the locality. 

As her school reopened, a beaming Tania Khatun, a class 3 student, shared her excitement about returning to her classes. 

"I'm feeling so happy to meet my friends after all these days. Looking forward to the classes tomorrow," she told PTI Videos. 

Rasul Sheikh, a class 2 student, was equally excited. 

"I am happy to meet the teachers again. I could show them the homework I did in all these days," he said. 

School teacher Akhtar-ul-Sheikh said while panic had initially gripped the area, the situation was gradually returning to normal. 

"Children are coming to school now. Some guardians are still not sending their wards due to fear, but things will improve, and attendance will increase every day," he said. 

Another teacher added, "We conveyed to the guardians that the situation is now normal and it's safe for children to attend classes." 

Despite lower attendance on the first day of reopening, teachers remained optimistic. -- PTI

