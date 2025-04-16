Baggage Belt Glitch Affects Delhi Airport's Terminal 1

08:37

Flight operations at the revamped Terminal 1 of the Delhi International Airport started Tuesday, marked by baggage check-in glitches which delayed luggage movement causing inconvenience to passengers.

On the same day, Terminal 2 of the airport was temporarily shut for maintenance and all the flights -- including that of IndiGo and Akasa Air -- were diverted to Terminal 1.

Terminal 1 was closed on June 28 last year after a section of its roof collapsed during heavy rains, resulting in one death and injuries to six persons. A limited section of the terminal resumed operations on August 17, 2024, even as reconstruction and refurbishment work continued on the rest of the facility.

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), which operates the airport, reopened the entire Terminal 1 for commercial flight operations. The upgraded Terminal 1 now has the capacity to handle 40 million passengers annually, enabling the complete relocation of the 15 million passengers currently using Terminal 2.

However, the first day at Terminal 1 observed baggage check-in glitches throughout the day. The baggage belt system malfunctioned, disrupting luggage processing.

IndiGo, the largest airline operating from T1, posted an update on X at 11:51AM.

'Please be advised that due to a temporary baggage belt failure at Delhi Airport, Terminal 1, you may experience slightly longer wait times during check-in and while collecting your baggage upon arrival. Our teams are working closely with airport partners to resolve the issue quickly and support customers on the ground. We are committed to ensuring your travel experience returns to normal as soon as possible.'

At 2:22PM, DIAL issued a statement acknowledging the problem.

'We experienced a technical issue at baggage check-in at T1 that temporarily slowed down luggage processing. Flight operations were not impacted. Our team, along with stakeholders, resolved the issue, and operations have now returned to normal. We regret the brief inconvenience caused,' the DIAL statement read.

At 2.42PM, SpiceJet too said on X a temporary glitch in the baggage belt system at Delhi Airports Terminal 1 may lead to slightly longer wait times for passengers during check-in and baggage collection. The airline added that its teams were working closely with airport authorities to address the issue promptly and restore normal operations.

In the evening, at about 5.42 PM, DIAL stated that the Terminal 1 has been experiencing 'intermittent baggage check-in issues' and this matter has been escalated to the global original equipment maker for 'urgent resolution'.

'We are working with all stakeholders to resolve the issue on priority,' it added.

With this transition completed, T2 will be closed for approximately four months to carry out apron refurbishment, terminal flooring upgrades, washroom renovations, and boarding bridge replacements.

Deepak Patel, Business Standard