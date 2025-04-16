HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
2023 Parl breach accused aimed to revive 2001 attack memories: Police to HC

Wed, 16 April 2025
23:30
File image
The police told the Delhi high court that an accused, arrested in the December 13, 2023 Parliament security breach case, had intended to bring back "haunted memories" of the 2001 Parliament attack. 

The police made the submissions in its response opposing the bail plea of Neelam Azad, the sole woman accused arrested in the 2023 case. 

The police said detailed investigations have categorically established that accused Manoranjan D and his associates had always been planning a disruptive terror attack in Parliament. 

The reply was filed before a bench of Justices Subramonium Prasad and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar which heard the bail plea briefly on Wednesday and listed it for further hearing on Thursday. 

"Even though the Parliament building, per-se, is open for visitors during its recess periods also, the plan was to strike right on the day when Parliament would be mourning and observing silence in memory of the 2001 Parliament attack. This happens to be the period when the Winter Session of the Parliament usually takes place," the reply said. 

It further said even though the plans to mount an assault in Parliament were being deliberated from as early as 2015, by the time the plan came to fruition, the majestic New Parliament building, a symbol of resurgent, revitalised India, had been inaugurated and was functional. 

"In a recorded disclosure statement of accused Neelam, there is a sinister reference from Manoranjan that what they were about to do in the New Parliament will bring back haunted memories of something that had taken place in the Old Parliament," the police said. -- PTI

