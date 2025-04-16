HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

2 Indians killed in attack by Pak national in Dubai

Wed, 16 April 2025
Share:
08:13
image
Two men from Telangana were killed and a third injured in an attack, allegedly by a Pakistani national shouting religious slogans in a Dubai bakery where they worked, the family members of two victims claimed on Tuesday.
 
Ashtapu Premsagar (35) from Soan village in Nirmal district was killed with a sword on April 11, his uncle A Poshetty said.

The alleged incident occurred at the bakery where the victims worked.

Premsagar had been employed by the bakery for the past five-six years. He last visited his family two years ago, Poshetty said.

Premsagar is survived by his wife and their two children. His family members have not been informed about the tragedy, Poshetty said and urged the government to help bring his mortal remains to India.

He requested the government to provide aid to Premsagar's family in view of their poor financial condition.

Meanwhile, Union minister G Kishan Reddy said the name of the second deceased was Srinivas, who hailed from Nizamabad district.

A third man, Sagar, was injured in the attack and admitted to a hospital, his wife Bhavani told reporters in Nizamabad district.

Expressing sadness over the killings, Reddy said he had spoken to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for his help in bringing their mortal remains to India.

"Deeply shocked by the brutal killing of two Telugu youth from Telangana in Dubai, Ashtapu Premsagar from Nirmal district and Srinivas from Nizamabad district. Spoke to Hon'ble External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar ji on the matter and he has assured full support to the bereaved families, and the urgent repatriation of the mortal remains," Reddy said in a post on X.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) will also work to ensure the delivery of speedy justice in the matter, he said while thanking Jaishankar for his help. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 2 Indians killed in attack by Pak national in Dubai
LIVE! 2 Indians killed in attack by Pak national in Dubai

Sonia, Rahul plotted to usurp Rs 2,000-cr AJL assets: ED
Sonia, Rahul plotted to usurp Rs 2,000-cr AJL assets: ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet in the National Herald case, accusing Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi of a "criminal conspiracy" to "usurp" properties worth Rs 2,000 crore of its public company AJL...

Cong to protest against ED action in National Herald case
Cong to protest against ED action in National Herald case

The Congress party in India has condemned the seizure of assets belonging to the National Herald, a newspaper founded by Jawaharlal Nehru, and announced nationwide protests against the action. The party's general secretary, KC Venugopal,...

IPL PIX: Chahal wrecks KKR as Punjab win a humdinger
IPL PIX: Chahal wrecks KKR as Punjab win a humdinger

Yuzvendra Chahal led a stunning comeback for Punjab Kings with 4/28 as they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 16 runs in their low-scoring Indian Premier League thriller on Tuesday.

Haryana horror: Air hostess on ventilator raped
Haryana horror: Air hostess on ventilator raped

The police said they are examining CCTV footage of the hospital to identify the perpetrator.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD