Woman's body with gunshot injuries found in Delhi

Tue, 15 April 2025
09:00
A woman's body with gunshot injuries was found in the GTB Enclave of Delhi's Shahdara, police said on Tuesday.
 
Police said they received a PCR call late on Monday night that a woman had been shot and was lying unconscious.

A police team from GTB Enclave station rushed to the spot and found the woman's body. Upon examination, two bullet wounds were found on her body, the official said.

"The woman appears to be around 20 years old... We are working to ascertain her identity," the official said in a statement.

The area was cordoned off and a crime team was called to inspect the scene. Police are scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify the culprits, the official said.

Police said a case of murder has been registered in the matter. -- PTI 

