Wholesale inflation eases to 6-month low

15:54





Wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation was 2.38 per cent in February. It was 0.26 per cent in March last year. "Positive rate of inflation in March 2025 is primarily due to increasing prices of manufacture of food products, other manufacturing, food articles, electricity and manufacture of textiles etc," the industry ministry said in a statement.

Wholesale price inflation declined to a 6-month low of 2.05 per cent in March as prices of vegetables, potato and other food items eased, government data showed on Tuesday.