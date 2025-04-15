HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Wholesale inflation eases to 6-month low

Tue, 15 April 2025
Share:
15:54
image
Wholesale price inflation declined to a 6-month low of 2.05 per cent in March as prices of vegetables, potato and other food items eased, government data showed on Tuesday.

Wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation was 2.38 per cent in February. It was 0.26 per cent in March last year. "Positive rate of inflation in March 2025 is primarily due to increasing prices of manufacture of food products, other manufacturing, food articles, electricity and manufacture of textiles etc," the industry ministry said in a statement.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Nitish Kumar's son on Bihar's CM face: It will be...
LIVE! Nitish Kumar's son on Bihar's CM face: It will be...

India to see above-normal rains this year, predicts IMD
India to see above-normal rains this year, predicts IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted above-normal rainfall for the upcoming monsoon season in India (June to September). The cumulative rainfall is estimated to be 105 percent of the long-period average. The IMD has...

SC objects to Allahabad HC's 'she invited trouble' remark
SC objects to Allahabad HC's 'she invited trouble' remark

The Supreme Court on Tuesday took exception to the Allahabad high court's recent remarks in a rape case as reportedly saying the complainant "herself invited trouble", and wondered why it made such observations while deciding a bail plea.

Student attacks friend with sickle after tiff over pencil
Student attacks friend with sickle after tiff over pencil

The victim suffered "minor cut injuries in 2-3 places," and his condition was "normal," a senior police official said. A teacher who tried to intervene also suffered a minor injury.

Long incarceration no ground for bail in terror cases: HC
Long incarceration no ground for bail in terror cases: HC

The Delhi High Court has ruled that an undertrial's prolonged incarceration cannot be a reason to grant bail in terrorism cases, emphasizing the gravity of such offenses and their potential to destabilize the nation. The court denied...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD