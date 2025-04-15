Volkswagen May Drive More Global Models Into India

10:58





This comes as the global auto major is trying to position itself as a premium brand in the country, Volkswagen said with the decision, the company is selectively entering segments where it can best leverage its global technology and supply chain strengths.





Deliveries for the Tiguan R-Line are scheduled to begin on April 23. It plans to launch the Golf GTI, a premium hatchback, in India next month.





The brand's India strategy remains focused on selective participation in segments where it can use its global resources. "You have to monetize your competitive advantages. The segments we choose will align with that," Ashish Gupta, brand director at Volkswagen India, said.







Tiguan R-Line's launch is part of a broader strategy to strengthen its presence in the premium midsize SUV segment. The company is targeting a 3 per cent market share in the overall passenger vehicle segment over the next three to five years, supported by product launches, including potential electric vehicles. The Tiguan R-Line is being imported as a fully built unit under the GSR 870 rule, which caps Volkswagen's import volume at 2,500 units annually for the entire group.

European car major Volkswagen on Monday launched its most expensive offering in India -- the Tiguan R-Line starting at 48.99 lakh (ex-showroom) -- and is also aiming to bring in more global models in the coming year.