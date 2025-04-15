TN village on edge after mosque-dargah's waqf claim

22:44

The notice has asked them to pay rent/fee or vacate, they alleged and said that they have petitioned Vellore district collector V R Subbulaxmi to look into the matter and render justice.





The residents of Kaatukollai village under Anaikattu union (Vellore district), near Virinichipuram said they have been living in the village for about 3-4 generations and now, all of a sudden, they have received notices.





Approximately 150 families live in the village and the exact number of residents who received the so-called notice could not be verified immediately.





Officials did not answer phone calls for comment and the content of the "notice" could not be immediately cross-checked. -- PTI

