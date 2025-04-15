HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Tariff war: China stops taking deliveries of Boeing jets

Tue, 15 April 2025
17:15
China has ordered its airlines not to take any further deliveries of Boeing jets, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

This comes amid the face-off between the United States and China following the Donald Trump administration's imposition of 145 per cent tariffs on Chinese goods, with Beijing hitting back with retaliatory tariffs.

Beijing has also asked that Chinese carriers halt any purchases of aircraft-related equipment and parts from US companies, sources were quoted as saying in the Bloomberg report.

According to the global aerospace company, Boeing airplanes have been the mainstay of China's civil aviation passenger and cargo transportation systems for more than 50 years.

Boeing is the largest customer of China's aviation manufacturing industry, with more than 10,000 Boeing airplanes flying with China-made parts. According to the company, Boeing activity in China contributes more than USD 1.5 billion annually in direct support of China's economy, including suppliers, joint ventures, operations, training, and research and development investment. -- ANI

