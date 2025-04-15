Statue of Biju Patnaik set on fire in Odisha's Bolangir

16:49

Biju Patnaik with Indira Gandhi





IGP (North Range) Himansu Kumar Lal said one man has been detained in the statue burning case. The IGP said the man appeared to be mentally unstable.





Senior BJD leader Pramila Mallik criticised the state government for growing attacks on Biju Patnaik's statue in different places. "It is not only that the Biju Patnaik's statue was set on fire, but also setting Odisha's pride ablaze. No one will support this kind of vandalism," said former minister and BJD leader Prasanna Acharya. -- PTI

A statue of former Odisha chief minister Biju Patnaik was on Tuesday set ablaze at Patnagarh town in Bolangir district, police said. The BJD, CPI and other Left parties condemned the incident.