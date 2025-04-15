HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Statue of Biju Patnaik set on fire in Odisha's Bolangir

Tue, 15 April 2025
Share:
16:49
Biju Patnaik with Indira Gandhi
Biju Patnaik with Indira Gandhi
A statue of former Odisha chief minister Biju Patnaik was on Tuesday set ablaze at Patnagarh town in Bolangir district, police said. The BJD, CPI and other Left parties condemned the incident. 

IGP (North Range) Himansu Kumar Lal said one man has been detained in the statue burning case. The IGP said the man appeared to be mentally unstable. 

Senior BJD leader Pramila Mallik criticised the state government for growing attacks on Biju Patnaik's statue in different places. "It is not only that the Biju Patnaik's statue was set on fire, but also setting Odisha's pride ablaze. No one will support this kind of vandalism," said former minister and BJD leader Prasanna Acharya. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Tariff war: China stops taking deliveries of Boeing jets
LIVE! Tariff war: China stops taking deliveries of Boeing jets

India to see above-normal rains this year, predicts IMD
India to see above-normal rains this year, predicts IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted above-normal rainfall for the upcoming monsoon season in India (June to September). The cumulative rainfall is estimated to be 105 percent of the long-period average. The IMD has...

SC objects to Allahabad HC's 'she invited trouble' remark
SC objects to Allahabad HC's 'she invited trouble' remark

The Supreme Court on Tuesday took exception to the Allahabad high court's recent remarks in a rape case as reportedly saying the complainant "herself invited trouble", and wondered why it made such observations while deciding a bail plea.

Student attacks friend with sickle after tiff over pencil
Student attacks friend with sickle after tiff over pencil

The victim suffered "minor cut injuries in 2-3 places," and his condition was "normal," a senior police official said. A teacher who tried to intervene also suffered a minor injury.

Long incarceration no ground for bail in terror cases: HC
Long incarceration no ground for bail in terror cases: HC

The Delhi High Court has ruled that an undertrial's prolonged incarceration cannot be a reason to grant bail in terrorism cases, emphasizing the gravity of such offenses and their potential to destabilize the nation. The court denied...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD