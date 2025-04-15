HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Sensex surges after tariffs on electronics relaxed

Tue, 15 April 2025
10:30
Benchmark equity indices surged in early trade on Tuesday tracking a rally in global markets as investors sentiment became buoyant after US President Donald Trump relaxed some of the tariffs on electronics for now. 

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 1,750.37 points to 76,907.63 in early trade. The NSE Nifty surged 539.8 points to 23,368.35. From the Sensex firms, Tata Motors rallied 5 per cent. Larsen & Toubro, HDFC Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank were the other big gainers. Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, Nestle and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the laggards. In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi index, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were trading in the positive territory while Shanghai SSE Composite index quoted lower. US markets ended higher on Monday. 

US President Donald Trump said he was temporarily exempting smartphones, computers and other electronics from his tariffs.

